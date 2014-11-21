Castan to have brain surgery

The Brazilian centre-back made his only appearance of the season against Empoli in September and following the game, he reported suffering from dizziness.

Subsequent tests revealed that swelling on the brain was the source of the 28-year-old’s problem and while the symptoms subsided, the club and player agreed he would have an operation to prevent a recurrence.

A club statement said: “Although the cavernoma does not represent a threat to the player’s life – indeed, he is currently in peak physical condition – he is at risk of re-occurrences.

“Therefore, the medical staff, club and player have agreed that he will undergo neurosurgery at the beginning of December in order to definitively cure the problem.

“This will allow his to resume regular competitive sporting activity.”