Sampaoli’s Argentina on edge after Venezuela stalemate

Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli was left frustrated on Tuesday as his side were held to a 1-1 draw with Venezuela in World Cup qualifying.

The stalemate leaves Argentina fifth in South American qualifying, occupying the sole play-off spot with one point more than Chile, but Sampaoli sees it as a missed opportunity.

“We let a big chance pass but this is football and you know that these things can happen and especially when you have chances at goal and you do not take them,” Sampaoli said.

“I hope that this discomfort that the team lives will not confuse us or block us for the future.

“Now we have to go out and play Peru in the same way as against Venezuela to be closer to qualifying.

“We are more complicated because we thought we would be in a better position after the two matchdays. But we are going with two points in the two games in which we had superiority but we could not capitalise.”

Argentina have two more matches, against Peru and Ecuador in October, to book their place at Russia 2018.