Rummenigge wants European salary cap

FC Bayern München CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is eager to see a salary cap introduced in European football and has called for clubs to show a collective initiative.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin gave the movement hope earlier this year when he revealed that he is considering the introduction of a salary cap to help smaller teams be more competitive.

Rummenigge is the European Club Association (ECA) chair and has been disappointed in the past when European politicians turned down the notion of a salary cap. However, he believes the tide is turning.

He told Kicker: “I went to Brussels [where the European Union is based] a few times with then UEFA president Michel Platini. Platini wanted to give football its own culture and bring in a salary cap, like in U.S. sport, but it was rejected time after time. That was a mistake back then from European politicians.

“Today there are signals from Brussels for a reassessment of the situation. Therefore, I call for a collective initiative, then politicians will take a favourable view.”