Rummenigge: Inter never made a bid for Vidal

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists that Inter Milan did not make an official bid to sign Arturo Vidal in the off-season, despite reports to the contrary.

The Nerazzurri were linked with a move for the Chile international during the recent transfer window as they bid to rebuild with the financial backing of the Suning Holdings Group.

However, Rummenigge has revealed that the rumours had no foundation as Die Roten were not approached by any club for the services of the 30-year-old midfielder.

“Nobody asked us for him and there was never an official offer for him, not even this summer when the market was open,” he told Mediaset when asked about the reports.

“So I cannot confirm [Inter wanted him].”