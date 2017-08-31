Pulisic not concerned by Dembele departure

Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic believes the club have enough quality to cover for Ousmane Dembele, who left to sign for Barcelona.

Dembele signed a five-year deal with the Spanish giants after just one season in the Bundesliga with Dortmund. Yet, he enjoyed a good 2016/17 campaign as he was selected in the Bundesliga Team of the Season and awarded the Rookie of the Season award as well.

As such, there have been suggestions that BVB could miss the talented young France international in 2017/18. However, former teammate Pulisic takes the view that Peter Bosz's squad still has strength in depth and he is willing to step up to the plate.

The 18-year-old United States of America international told reporters, "I don't think there's too much difference (in the Dortmund squad this season) Maybe we lost a player or two, but I kind of have the same role on the team.

"Whenever I'm on the field, similar to with the national team, it's about being effective and being dangerous while helping my team be creative and score goals. I understand that and I'm excited for the new season. Whether there's more responsibility put on me or not, I'm going to go out and try and do the same things."