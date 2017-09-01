PSG investigated over Financial Fair Play

UEFA has confirmed it is launching an investigation into Paris St-Germain’s transfer activity for possible breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

FFP regulations were introduced in 2013 in order to compel clubs to balance their spending with their revenue. Clubs can spend 30m euros more than they earn over a three-year period as part of a ‘break-even requirement’.

A Uefa statement said its investigation into PSG would focus on this requirement, “particularly in light of its recent transfer activity”.

PSG have been spending massive amounts of money in the transfer market, paying 222m euros (£200m) to sign Neymar last month. They have also signed Kylian Mbappe on loan, and could pay £165.7m for him in 2018.

The club is owned by the Gulf state of Qatar, via its Qatar Sports Investments fund.

PSG have been found guilty of failing to meet FFP rules before. Back in 2014, they received a fine and a spending cap, and were only allowed to register 21 players for the Champions League.

In a statement PSG said: “The club is surprised by this approach given that it has constantly kept Uefa informed about the financial impact of all players’ operations carried out this summer, even though it wasn’t obliged to do so. The club is very confident in its ability to demonstrate that it will fully comply with Financial Fair Play rules for the fiscal year 2017-2018.

“Deputy CEO Jean-Claude Blanc met with UEFA experts including Andrea Traverso, responsible for Uefa Financial Fair Play, for more than three hours on 23 August at Paris St-Germain’s headquarters, where he demonstrated that the operations carried out with FC Barcelona and in progress at that time with AS Monaco followed the rules of Financial Fair Play for the financial year 2017-2018.

“On 31 August, the club’s general management again had exchanges with UEFA Financial Fair Play management to provide a more detailed account of how the transaction with AS Monaco would be integrated into the club’s accounts for this season, in terms of amortization and payroll, in compliance with French accounting standards.

“Furthermore, as for the summer of 2017, the club has already completed outgoing player transactions that helped improve club results by more than 104 million euros for the 2017/2018 season.

“The club also reminds, if necessary, that it has under contract many high valued players allowing the club to generate very significant capital gains in the next two transfer windows (January and June) of 2018.”