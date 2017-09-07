Wenger: Sanchez is mentally strong

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists he doesn't have any doubts about Alexis Sanchez's mindset despite his tumultuous start to the season.

The 28-year-old was linked with a move to Manchester City throughout the recent transfer window but remained at Arsenal.

He also struggled with an abdominal injury when the season got underway and suffered more disappointment while on duty with Chile, losing 1-0 to Bolivia.

After the defeat to Bolivia in the World Cup qualifiers, Sanchez admitted that he felt emotionally drained due to the criticism he received, but Wenger is confident that his star man is strong enough to deal with the stress.

"I have no doubt about Alexis' mind and mentality, that people question," the Frenchman said, according to talkSPORT.

"He needs to come back to full fitness, which he was not (at) against Liverpool. It was his first game, and he has suffered a negative experience with Chile.

"But he is strong mentally and hopefully he will be back very quickly to his best."