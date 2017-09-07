Watford striker reveals amazing historic tattoos

Premier League footballers love decorating themselves with ink and regularly reveal a vast array of weird and wonderful tattoos.

But new Watford striker Andre Gray has taken things to a new level after revealing a collage of tattoos paying tribute to some of the most famous faces in 20th century black history.

Gray posted a photograph on Twitter showing the inky artwork on his back, which is covered entirely by pictures.

There are images of civil rights activist Martin Luther King, musician Bob Marley and the famous photograph of Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston after downing his fellow boxer in the ring.

Gray posted a simple comment of “Master Piece!!” alongside the picture, which has been shared on social media more than 20,000 times.

The 26-year-old will hope the completion of his tattoo gallery helps him net his first Watford goal after moving to the club in an £18.5million switch from Burnley last month.