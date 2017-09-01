Premier League

Watch: Has tearful Coutinho really been injured?

Philippe Coutinho is yet to kick a ball for Liverpool this season after supposedly being sidelined by a back problem.

The injury just happens to have occurred at the same time as Barcelona have been trying – and failing – to sign the 25-year-old as the replacement for fellow Brazilian Neymar.

But Coutinho showed few signs of any physical issues as he scored a scintillating goal in Brazil’s World Cup qualifying win over Ecuador on Friday.

After entering the field as a second half substitute, Coutinho produced a stunning lofted pass for Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, and then finished off the move himself.

The goal left him in tears, with Neymar revealing that the Liverpool man is enduring a difficult time due to the uncertainty over his future.

“Unfortunately, instead of being a happy time for him, for his family, it’s a moment of anguish, disappointment and sadness,” said Neymar.

With Coutinho’s hopes of a move to Barcelona now over, he has been named in Liverpool’s Premier League squad and is expected to be back in action for Jurgen Klopp’s side after the international break.

