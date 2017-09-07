Vardy still open to Foxes exit

Jamie Vardy says he still hasn't ruled out leaving Leicester but has no regrets about snubbing a move to Arsenal at the end of last season.

The England striker looked set to join the Gunners after firing the Foxes to Premier League glory in the 2015/16 season.

He decided to remain with the club, but after a difficult defence of their title in 2016/17, Vardy is considering moving away to a club more capable of winning trophies.

He explained: "I want to win as much as possible.

"I don't want to only have one Premier League medal in my drawer at home – it would be an empty glass cabinet.

"I'm contracted to Leicester and we will see how high we can go. In the future, who knows?

"Just because I turned down Arsenal, that was my choice, but if another offer came in it would be the same in that I would look at it and work out the pros and cons. But no, turning down Arsenal doesn't mean I wouldn't look at another offer."

Arsenal won the FA Cup last season, but Vardy played down the triumph, by adding: "It wasn't the Premier League was it?" he said. "So we're all right with that I think. I'll never regret anything I've chosen to do. I'm a bit of a psychic, I could see the little downfall they are on now.

"They had qualified for the Champions League for the last 20 years until last year. That was something to think about.

"But there were all sorts of reasons. Football was the main thing, but moving the family when I'd just bought a house would have been a laugh – not."