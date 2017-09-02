Could transfer farce be the last straw for Wenger?

Premature scrutiny comes with the territory in the Premier League nowadays – even if the season is only three games old.

It’s all about snap judgements and snap condemnation… which invariably becomes snap praise just a week later.

But there is nothing hasty about the flack flying in the direction of Arsenal and Arsene Wenger. It’s a malaise which has been years in the making and a painful pattern that repeats itself again and again.

This John would be a good tweet if Sanchez had 3 yrs left! Standing firm with a yrs left is complete madness. 😳 https://t.co/OMEezluWBz — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) September 1, 2017

An FA Cup win and the £52million acquisition of Alexandre Lacazette were supposed to buy Wenger some breathing space, yet it’s the same-old, same-old at the Emirates.

Winning cups and finishing in the top six would be cause for mass celebration for 90-odd of the other teams in English football. But Arsenal have enjoyed such a trophy-laden past, particularly under Wenger, that it’s no surprise that their decline has prompted such criticism from supporters in North London.

Fans can see no way out. Wenger isn’t going to walk. It’s unlikely he will be sacked either.

However, will a farcical final few days of the transfer window shuffle things up sufficiently to prompt a truly game-changing situation of turmoil at the club.

First off, Arsenal needed far more new recruits before the deadline than simply Lacazette and left-back Sead Kolasinac. The lack of a strong backbone to the side is a broken record – and was yet again exposed at Liverpool last week.

But the farcical way in which the Alex Sanchez deal was on-off, the departure of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and a desperate last-gasp bid for Thomas Lemar simply smacked of a club lacking any sort of direction.

Sanchez was clearly under the impression that he would be joining Manchester City, so what will the Chilean’s frame of mind be now after months of disillusionment with the Gunners?

BREAKING: @LFC have confirmed the signing of @Alex_OxChambo for a reported fee of £40 million. pic.twitter.com/BMMcpbZXTm — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) August 31, 2017

By rejecting City’s £55m bid for Sanchez, Arsenal now have a player in the last year of his contract who is clearly disgruntled. Even if he is allowed to leave in January, the price is only going to be a pittance for a striker of his quality.

Deciding to explore the possibility of signing Lemar as a replacement for Sanchez so late in the window, almost appeared to be a token gesture. It didn’t look well-planned out and you could hardly blame the Monaco man from rejecting the overtures.

Wenger has only furthered the unhappiness of key man Sanchez (and probably Mesut Ozil too) while failing to give his players a helping hand to seriously mount a top four challenge (let alone one for the title).

Maybe, just maybe, both the veteran Frenchman and the club’s hierarchy will now look at this unsustainable situation a little more seriously.