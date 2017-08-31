Spurs complete signing of Argentina defender

Tottenham have completed the signing of promising Argentine defender Juan Foyth.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have splashed out a reported £8million on the 19-year-old centre-half, who only broke into the first-team at Estudiantes last season.

Foyth – who has penned a five-year deal – becomes the third new arrival at White Hart Lane this summer after Davinson Sanchez and Paulo Gazzaniga, with Spurs also mooted to be closing on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Juan Foyth from Estudiantes. ✍️#WelcomeFoyth pic.twitter.com/PAc2VuBkpn — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 30, 2017

“I really like this club. I have always followed it since I was a boy,” Foyth told Spurs TV.

“I know the club has great history and is one of the biggest clubs in England.

“I’m very happy to be here. It’s a dream for me.

A message from our latest signing, Juan Foyth… #WelcomeFoyth pic.twitter.com/1unqk68W75 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 30, 2017

“I also know that many young players are in the team at the moment, I think there is a wonderful project here.

“It’s a club that believes in young players and I am very pleased to be here.”