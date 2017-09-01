Sakho backs De Boer to turn Palace around

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho believes manager Frank de Boer has what it takes to lead the team through a successful Premier League campaign.

The Eagles have endured a tough start to their season, losing three consecutive league games against Huddersfield Town, Liverpool, and Swansea City.

However, Sakho, who signed for Palace on transfer deadline day, is confident the team will soon adapt to De Boer’s style and find their first win.

“I think we also have a really good manager with a lot of experience,” said the France international, according to the Evening Standard.

“He has a new football mentality and the squad just need to adapt to his style. I am confident.

😁 "I am very happy to be here!" @mamadousakho has a message for the fans. 🦅 Watch exclusively at eagles.cpfc.co.uk! #TheSoldierIsBack A post shared by Crystal Palace Football Club (@cpfc) on Sep 1, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

“We have a great squad, so we just need to work hard and I think that everything will be better soon.

“Last year we did a good job and we need to prove that again and have a good objective. If we put all of our power together, we will have a great season.”