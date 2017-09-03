Rooney: I’ve had my time

Wayne Rooney has no intention of reversing his decision to retire from national team duty as England remain on course to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Three Lions defeated Malta 4-0 on Friday night to remain top of Group F after seven games, that includes five wins and two draws.

England’s record goalscorer is currently reviving his club career with hometown side Everton after falling out of favour at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho.

Wayne Rooney has revealed one day he would love to manage a club, but also would relish the chance to manage England. #England #WayneRooney #Everton A post shared by The Big Tackle (@thebigtackle) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:00am PDT

His lack of game time meant he had been overlooked by England manager Gareth Southgate before his two goals in his first two matches for the Toffees put him back into contention.

However, he retired before the recent squad was announced, and is now looking forward to watching England at the tournament, should they qualify, having held firm to his decision to call it quits.

Rooney told talkSPORT: “My mind is made up. I have seen it a few times, where players have come out of retirement and gone to tournaments – and it’s not right.

“The lads who are trying to qualify for Russia will be the players that deserve to play in the tournament. So my decision has been made.

“I’ve had my time. I can’t have any regrets. It’s now time for some of the younger lads to step up and try to take it further.

“Of course I’ll be watching. I’ve made it clear throughout my career that I love playing for England and want England to do well – and that remains.

“Now I won’t be playing, I’ll be watching with the same interest as everyone else. Hopefully, we can go that next step in the tournament.”