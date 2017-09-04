Wenger: I considered quitting last season

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits the team’s struggles during the second half of last season gave him pause in continuing at the club beyond 20 years.

The Gunners looked like title contenders at one stage before the annual slump set in after the festive period, which ultimately resulted in their failure to finish in the top four.

Wenger came under increasing fire from disgruntled fans as the campaign drew to a close, although a record 13th FA Cup triumph appeased some of them.

The Frenchman’s uncertain future hardly helped matters as he waited until after his side’s Wembley success to commit to the north London giants for another two years.

Asked if he had any doubts, the 67-year-old told Telefoot: “Yes, I hesitated over signing an extension for personal reasons.

“I’ve been here for 20 years and you wonder all the time if you should go on managing the club, also because last season we struggled a lot.”

The heat already appears to be on for Wenger just three games into 2017/18, having lost two of their three opening games in the Premier League, including a disappointing 4-0 defeat at Liverpool most recently.

But he remained upbeat, saying: “It is a very difficult start to the season, we began by winning at home [against Leicester City] with a good performance, the second we lost [to Stoke] where we were quite good, but wasteful, and the third was a catastrophic performance.

“But in spite of that the team has real potential, we have to start again as always in moments of crisis and win our next game.”

The John Dykes Show every Monday, Wednesday & Friday @ 8:30 PM HKT