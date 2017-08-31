Swans closing in on loan deal for Sanches

Swansea are close to completing a major coup by signing FC Bayern München midfielder Renato Sanches on a season-long loan.

According to PA Sport, Swansea’s talks with Sanches’ representatives have progressed and a deal could be announced in the next 24 hours.

Kicker reports the deal would be for one year with a fee of €8.5 million plus add-ons.

While the likes of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool were also interested in the Portugal international, only Swansea were willing to take him without the option to buy at the end of the loan spell.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: “We wanted Renato Sanches to join a club where he can consistently play at a high level and where he has a coach who banks on him.

“Renato has to constantly win minutes for a year. That wasn’t possible with our squad. He’s aware he has to step on the gas now.”

Also counting in Swansea’s favour is that head coach Paul Clement worked with Sanches in his role as Bayern assistant coach last season.

Reports that Renato Sanches to Swansea on loan is a done deal. It’s not what you know, it’s who you know. pic.twitter.com/GtXA7gBEUg — Coral (@Coral) August 30, 2017

While only a stop-gap measure for the Swans, Sanches could temporarily help fill the void left by the departure of Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton, and add a much-needed creative influence to the side.

Sanches joined Bayern from Benfica for €35m in May 2016, when he was seen as one of the brightest young prospects in the game. While he didn’t manage to stamp his authority on the Bundesliga in his debut season, he remains a hugely talented player with loads of potential.