Midfielder Pereira leaves Man United

Jose Mourinho has allowed another of Manchester United’s promising youngsters to leave the club after Andrea Pereira joined Valencia on a season-long loan.

Pereira impressed during a loan spell at Granada last season and it had been thought he would be given an opportunity in the first-team at Old Trafford after playing regularly during pre-season.

The Brazil Under-21 international made 34 starts for Granada and chipped in with five goals from his defensive midfield role.

However, Mourinho has decided that the 21-year-old’s development will be better served in La Liga, with Valencia sealing a loan move minutes before the Spanish transfer deadline.

Valencia will pay around £2.7million in a loan fee to United, while covering Pereira’s wages during his time at the Mestalla Stadium.

The likes of Pereira and Timothy Fosu-Mensah both played a prominent part in United’s pre-season campaign and had been expected to graduate into the first-team squad.

But Pereira follows Fosu-Mensah out of the door on a temporary basis after the latter moved to Crystal Palace on a season-long loan.