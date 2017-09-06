Mbappe reveals Wenger negotiations

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he held summer talks with Arsene Wenger, before deciding to join Paris St-Germain.

Mbappe sealed a season-long loan switch from PSG to Monaco last month, with the deal becoming a permanent £165million deal next summer.

However, the 18-year-old has confirmed the truth in reports during the summer that he held a three-hour meeting in Paris with Gunners boss Wenger.

Ultimately, Mbappe decided to move to his hometown of Paris, rather than joining the Premier League club.

“I met with Arsene Wenger, who is a great coach,” Mbappe told the Daily Telegraph.

“He has a great reputation here in France, he’s well-respected and knows how to develop young players.

“This was a real option for me. But, of course, Paris Saint-Germain was the main option.

“We weighed up the advantages and disadvantages of all the clubs but my family told me it had to be my decision and one I needed to make.

“It also had to be a long-term decision. So it was up to me and I decided to come here in order to develop.”