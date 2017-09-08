Major shake-up to Premier League transfer window

Premier League clubs have agreed to a major shake-up of the transfer window, which will now shut before the season gets underway.

From next summer, the transfer deadline will be at 5pm on the Thursday before the campaign begins after managers and players have complained about the disruption caused by the present window, which shuts at the end of August.

In a vote among all 20 Premier League clubs, 14 approved the proposal.

Premier League outfits will still be able to sell players to European clubs until August 31, with the deadline unchanged on the rest of the Continent.

But the change will mean that by and large, all Premier League trading will be done before a ball is kicked.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has already backed the changes after he was forced to deal with a tense finale to the window, amidst speculation over the future of star striker Alexis Sanchez.

Marotta: “The @premierleague’s decision to end the transfer window early is wise. Now we have to extend the discussion to a European level.” pic.twitter.com/S71x71iMDu — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) September 7, 2017

“It’s important that we close all that stuff before the championship starts,” said Wenger.

“Players have no clarity. Are they in? Are they out? Will they be tapped up on the afternoon of a game? It’s not the way to work.”