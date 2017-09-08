Hamsik not ruling out United switch

Napoli talisman Marek Hamsik has opened the door to a potential move to Manchester United after being questioned about their reported interest over the past transfer window.

A club legend within the city of Naples, the 30-year-old midfielder is a mere two goals away from equaling the club record 115 tally set by Diego Maradona – within his decade season at the club.

With his years of loyalty, the Slovakia international already holds a cult hero status with the Partenopei and as club captain, he admits leaving would unthinkable – but did not completely rule it out.

“That’s hard to say,” the attacking midfielder told Kicker when asked about a move to the Red Devils.

“It would definitely be the hardest decision in my career. Maybe.. Everyone wants to play at these clubs, but I can’t answer that. I think that Napoli are one of the top 10 European teams in terms of game play and performance.

“As a footballer, it’s hard because you never know what comes next. I’ve still got a long time to go on my contract and I cannot see into the future. I’m not thinking about leaving Naples.”

Hamsik has scored 113 goals and registered 108 assists in 456 games for Napoli since joining the club from Brescia in 2007 for a reported €5.5 million.