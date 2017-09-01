Gerrard backs Ox to be successful at Liverpool

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is confident that new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joined at the right time and will improve Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The 24-year-old completed his £35 million move from Arsenal to Liverpool on deadline day, stating that he chose Anfield as “the next stage of my ongoing development”.

Gerrard believes the England international is only now reaching his peak and has the potential to be a great signing for the Reds.

"I tried to squeeze into the medium!" 💪 Get a first look at @Alex_OxChambo in red behind the scenes with us: https://t.co/kjtcZ683jJ pic.twitter.com/bL0Ji2dEIY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2017

“I think he definitely strengthens the group and the team,” Gerrard said, as quoted by Sky Sports. “He’s English, he’s 24, he’s just coming into his peak years.

“He’s a very quick and exciting player. It seems as if he wasn’t happy at Arsenal, so now hopefully he can settle down, give the best years of his career at Liverpool Football Club. But I think he’s a very, very positive signing.”