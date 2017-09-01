Drink-driving charge for Everton’s Rooney

Police in Cheshire, England, have confirmed that Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink-driving.

The former Manchester United stalward was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning after officers stopped a black VW Beetle on Altrincham Road in the town of Wilmslow.

Rooney was found to be under the influence of alcohol and over the prescribed limit.

A police statement read: “Cheshire Police has charged a man with drink-driving following a vehicle stop in Wilmslow.

“The man was arrested shortly after 2.00am today, Friday 1 September, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle on Altrincham Road, Wilmslow.

“Wayne Rooney, aged 31, has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit.”

The ex-England captain was released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court later on September 18.

Rooney announced his international retirement last week after scoring 53 goals in 119 appearances for the Three Lions.

He was on target in each of his first two Premier League matches after re-joining boyhood club Everton.