Crystal Palace secure Sakho on four-year deal

Crystal Palace have signed Mamadou Sakho on a permanent contract from Liverpool after reaching an agreement on transfer deadline day.

The Eagles have been pursuing the France international throughout the window, after his successful loan spell at the club last season, and were able to conclude a £26 million deal on Thursday night.

The centre-back played an instrumental role in Sam Allardyce’s Palace side last term as they avoided relegation, and he has now signed a four-year contract with the club.

The 27-year-old told the official Palace website: “I loved the challenge last year. It was difficult but beautiful and it’s why this summer I thought that Palace was the best choice.

😁 "I am very happy to be here!"@mamadousakho has a message for the fans. 🦅

Watch exclusively at https://t.co/TTogt6KZzQ! #TheSoldierIsBack pic.twitter.com/6xbqWJJYLP — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 1, 2017

“I am really happy to be here because I have some friends here.

“I still keep in touch with Christian (Benteke), Wilf (Zaha), Bakary (Sako) and Yohan Cabaye, as well as Jason Puncheon. We had a really good ambience last year and so we still speak to each other.

“I am really excited about playing for the Palace fans again, but in football the past is the past and you need to think about today and tomorrow.

“Last year we did a good job and we need to prove that again and have a good objective. If we put all of our power together, we will have a great season.”