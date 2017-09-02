Costa included in Chelsea’s PL squad

Chelsea have taken the surprise decision to include Diego Costa in their Premier League squad, despite the striker’s desire to leave the club.

Costa is currently in his homeland of Brazil after a major fallout with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte during the summer, when he was told he was no longer part of the plans at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old is refusing to return to the club, while Alvaro Morata has replaced Costa in leading the line for the Premier League champions.

However, both the Premier League and La Liga transfer deadlines have passed without any resolution found over the Spanish international’s future.

Chelsea have therefore decided to name Costa among their 25-man Premier League squad, presumably with the possibility of a truce.

However, Costa has made it clear that he wants to return to Atletico Madrid, even though the La Liga outfit are under a transfer embargo until January.

The striker said last month: “I must return to Atletico Madrid next season.

“It turns out that there is the impasse that Chelsea doesn’t want to release me. But I believe this situation will be resolved now on my return to Spain.”