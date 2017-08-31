Chelsea sign Zappacosta from Torino

Chelsea beat the transfer deadline to complete the signing of Davide Zappacosta from Torino in a deal worth £23 million.

The Premier League champions made a late move for the 25-year-old full-back, who arrived in the English capital on Thursday for a medical after agreeing to a long-term contract until 2021.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is well acquainted with Zappacosta, having handed the Italy international his debut last year while in charge of the national team.

Chelsea have finally signed a big name! Davide Zappacosta 17 characters, if you include the space. pic.twitter.com/jtnMwW9ZwS — bet365 (@bet365) August 31, 2017

The defender spent two seasons with Toro, featuring regularly in Serie A following his switch from Atalanta in 2015. He becomes the fourth new arrival at Stamford Bridge after their title success, although Conte’s side missed out on Ross Barkley and Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain, who both rejected offers from the west London giants.