Fabinho dismisses talk of United after joining Reds

New Liverpool signing Fabinho has said he’s excited to get started at his new club before dismissing reports of a move to Manchester United.

The Reds confirmed a deal for the 24-year-old from Monaco in May although he only linked up with his new teammates on 1 July.

Speaking to FourFourTwo after integrating himself following a few days at pre-season training, the former Fluminense and Rio Ave midfielder, who has also spent time on loan with Real Madrid, said it was an easy choice to join the Merseysiders.

He said: “I’ve been following the club closely in the last few years and they’ve improved greatly under Jurgen Klopp.

“He’s said I might play in a few different positions but the plan is to use me in midfield and I’m available to play wherever he needs me. He left the best possible impression.

“He told me the calendar is demanding in England and that he needs players like me. It was a huge honour to hear such a compliment and that’s what I wanted for my career – a move to a big club that knew they could count on me.

“[The day I signed] was party day! [My wife and I] were both smiling at everything. I was really anxious during all of the negotiations, so when it was time for me to sign the contract I couldn’t have been happier – a dream come true.”

While Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United were reported suitors for Fabinho, he denied being close to signing for the Red Devils.

“I was never close to signing for Manchester United, no.

“I heard things said about it, but the truth is it was never a strong possibility.

“I won’t deny there were a few conversations about my situation with Monaco, but there was never an official offer from United.”