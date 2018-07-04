Baggies sign Man United’s Johnstone

West Bromwich Albion is delighted to have snapped up Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The 25-year-old Preston-born shot-stopper is a United youth product who has spent his senior career away from the club on loan.

Johnstone has featured for Scunthorpe United, Walsall, Yeovil Town, Doncaster Rovers, Preston North End as well as Aston Villa in the recently completed season where they narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion.

🎥 "A lot of people have good things to say about the Club. It's one family."@samjohnstone50's first thoughts… 💬#WBA pic.twitter.com/JoDv0ePWLB — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 4, 2018

He joins the Baggies for an undisclosed fee on a permanent four-year-deal.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the player said: “I’m happy to be here. I’ve spoken to a lot of people about the club and heard nothing but good things.

“It’s good to get through the door. I’ve played Championship games and won a promotion from League One with Preston but always seemed to end back at Manchester United or going somewhere else.

“Now it’s time to settle down and take my game up to the next level which I believe I can do here.”

Johnstone becomes Head Coach Darren Moore’s first signing of the off-season, and he was naturally delighted with the deal.

“Sam is young and determined to be the best keeper he can possibly be – he’s hungry to do that with us at Albion,” said the manager.

“We’ve had him targeted from the outset and we’re all delighted to have him on board.

“He buys into exactly what we are trying to achieve and will hopefully represent the shape of things to come.”

Johnstone leaves Manchester United following the acquisition of goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke on a two-year contract.