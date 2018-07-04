Manchester United confirm Grant capture

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Lee Grant on a two-year deal from Stoke City.

Grant, 35, arrives after a two-year spell with the Potters, in which he made 31 league appearances. Stoke gave him his first taste of Premier League football, but he only appeared three times in 2017/18 as they dropped to the Championship.

Coincidentally, Grant was in goal for Stoke when Wayne Rooney scored his record-breaking 250th goal for Manchester United in January 2017, denying the Potters three points and a clean sheet.

“Moving to Manchester United has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. This was an opportunity that I couldn’t let pass and I’m thrilled to become a part of such a historic club,” Grant told Manchester United’s official website.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of my career so far and I’m now ready to continue learning and improving alongside some of the best players in the game. But at the same time, I intend to use my experience to help the team whenever possible.”

However, it is unlikely that Grant will see much game time, as he will have to compete with David de Gea and Sergio Romero for a place in between the Old Trafford sticks.

Manchester United have sold Sam Johnstone, another one of Grant’s fellow goalkeepers, to West Bromwich Albion for a reported 6.5 million pounds.