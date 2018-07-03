Chambers extends Arsenal deal

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has signed a new long-term deal at the club, with manager Unai Emery giving him his backing.

Chambers, 23, made 12 Premier League appearances for the Gunners in 2017/18, having spent time on loan at Middlesbrough in the previous season.

“Delighted to have signed a new deal at Arsenal,” Chambers wrote on Twitter.

“I want to give my very best to this great club. Thanks to the new manager for showing faith in me and I’m looking forward to the big season ahead!

“I promise to repay the fans back for the support they’ve given me!”

As quoted by the club’s official website, Emery said: “I’m delighted Calum has extended his stay with us. He played an important role last season and will be part of my plans this season.”

Chambers joined Arsenal from Southampton in 2014 and has made 83 appearances. Reports claim that his new deal will keep him at the club until 2022.

The Gunners finished sixth in the 2017/18 Premier League and Chambers will be looking to help them improve in their first season after the departure of Arsene Wenger.