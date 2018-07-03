Watford sign Masina from Bologna

Watford has bolstered their defence ahead of the 2018/19 season with the signing of left-back Adam Masina from Serie A outfit Bologna.

CLICK HERE for all the Transfer Buzz news

The former Italy Under-21 international has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League side to become their fourth signing of the off-season, after Gerard Deulofeu, Marc Navarro and Ben Wilmot.

The 24-year-old made 131 appearances for Bologna, 99 of which came in the Serie A. During his time at the club, he scored four goals and provided seven assists.

Masina has reportedly cost the Hornets 3.5 million pounds in transfer fees.

Watford finished 14th in the Premier League last season, which also marked their third consecutive campaign in the English top-flight.