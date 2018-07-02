Salah signs long term contract at Liverpool

Liverpool have confirmed that they have tied star forward Mohamed Salah to a new long term contract after an impressive first year with the club.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma before the start of the 2017/18 season and went on to have a successful campaign scoring 44 goals in 52 appearances.

The Egyptian’s impressive first year with the Reds saw him registering the second highest goals in the history of the club, and he fell short by three strikes to breaking Ian Rush’s record of 47 goals in a season.

He was also the Premier League Top Goal scorer with 32 goals and in the process bagged several awards such as PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year.

The 26-year-old was also the big winner at the Liverpool awards walking away with the Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said offering Salah a new long term contract shows Liverpool’s intentions to challenge for honours in the new season.

He told the club’s official website: “I think this news can be seen for what it is – rewarding a person who performed and contributed greatly for the team and the club last season.

“It demonstrates two things very clearly also – his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him.

“We want world-class talent to see they have a home at Anfield, where they can fulfil all their professional dreams and ambitions. We are working hard together to achieve this.

“When someone like Mo Salah commits and says this place is my home now, it speaks very loudly I think.

“Equally, our commitment to him says we see his value and want him to grow even more and get even better within our environment.”

The German also praised Salah for remaining humble and valuing the importance of his teammates despite his success as an individual.

Added Klopp: “The key thing to remember is the best thing about Mo is that he never sees himself as being more important than the team or anyone else within it.

“He recognises his teammates and this club helped him achieve individual success last season. He sees the individual awards come because he is part of something bigger that is special.”