Wilshere open to overseas move

Having confirmed his departure from Arsenal two weeks ago, Jack Wilshere has revealed he is willing to play overseas should the right offer come.

Wilshere has been linked with Turkish club Fenerbahce, as well as the likes of Everton, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“I am willing to go abroad if the right opportunity comes up. Also, everyone knows I like the Premier League and the battle of it,” the 26-year-old told Sky Sports.

“It is literally the best thing that comes up and the best opportunity that we will take. I am not really in any rush.”

Having come through the Arsenal academy, Wilshere has played 125 of his 166 Premier League games to date for the London club. The others came during loan spells at Bolton Wanderers and Bournemouth.

Nevertheless, Wilshere revealed upon announcing his departure that he was not a significant part of new manager Unai Emery’s plans and thus needed to find a new team.