Premier League

Ki agrees two-year deal at Newcastle

South Korea captain Ki Sung-Yueng has penned a two-year contract at Newcastle United after leaving relegated Swansea City.

Ki will formally join the Magpies when his Swansea contract expires on July 1 after the 29-year-old decided to return to the North East of England, following a loan spell at Newcastle’s rivals Sunderland earlier in his career.

The midfielder – who missed Korea’s final World Cup game against Germany with a calf injury – had been linked to the likes of Everton and AC Milan after making 139 Premier League appearances for Swansea.

Ki said: “I’m so pleased I can join the club. I was always pleasantly surprised when I came to St. James’ Park to play against Newcastle – there is a great atmosphere and the passion from the fans is a great support to the players,” said Ki.

“Everyone knows how big this club is so I’m really looking forward to playing with my teammates and for the fans.”

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez added: “I’m pleased to welcome Ki to the club. He is a player with lots of Premier League and international experience and it was an easy decision to bring him here.

“He is the captain of his country, a good character and he will be a good addition to the squad.”

