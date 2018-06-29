Fellaini pens new two-year contract at United

Speculation surrounding Marouane Fellaini’s future at Manchester United has ended with the news that he has signed a new two-year contract.

The 30-year-old was expected to enter free agency on July 1, when his contract with the Premier League giants was due to expire, but he has committed himself to another two years at Old Trafford.

Marouane Fellaini has signed a new #MUFC contract which runs until June 2020, with the option to extend for a further year. Full details: https://t.co/aC01F3JIDs pic.twitter.com/oFvKHSPxyw — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 29 June 2018

The Belgium international, who is on duty at the World Cup in Russia, was reportedly a target for Serie A side AC Milan but is now set to continue his career under Jose Mourinho at United.

“I am pleased to be continuing my journey as a Manchester United player,” Fellaini told the club’s website. “I made this decision because I am very happy here. Also, I feel like this team, under Jose, still has a lot we want to achieve.

“I would like to say a special thank you to Jose for the faith he has always shown in me. My focus now is on the World Cup and I am looking forward to a successful season ahead.”