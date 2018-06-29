Alonso hails Liverpool new-boy Keita’s quality

New Liverpool signing Naby Keita is a complete player and will be a great asset for the Premier League outfit, according to former Red Xabi Alonso.

Keita will officially complete his transfer from RB Leipzig on July 1 and Alonso believes the Guinea international has all the ingredients to become a valuable member of manager Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team.

A post shared by Liverpool Football Club (@liverpoolfc) on Jun 27, 2018 at 10:08am PDT

“He’s a big personality. He has the hunger, the will to compete, and after in football terms he’s an all-round midfielder,” Alonso told the club’s official website.

“[He’s] Good with the ball, he runs and dribbles very quickly with the ball, but he also likes to make things tick in the midfield.

“I think for this position in front of the holding midfielder, or even as a holding midfielder [or] close to the front three, he can have that role to find the space and to be up there. So [he’s a] good signing.

“He will have to adapt to the idea [of Klopp’s philosophy], but I don’t think that he will have many problems because he’s a great player and very complete.

“[Under] Jurgen you need to do [play like] ‘bang, bang, bang’ and if he gets it, he will do well.”

Keita made 39 appearances for Leipzig across all competitions in the 2017/18 season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.