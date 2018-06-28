Rooney nears Goodison Park exit

Wayne Rooney looks set to cut short his stay at Everton by a year as he closes in on a switch to Major League Soccer with DC United.

England’s all-time leading goalscorer returned to his hometown club on a two-year deal 12 months ago after 13 seasons at Manchester United, where he won every trophy available.

✈️🇺🇸 A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney) on Jun 28, 2018 at 2:48am PDT

Rooney registered 10 goals and two assists in 31 Premier League appearances under former Toffees boss Sam Allardyce, although there was talk of a rift between the pair.

The 32-year-old forward had been heavily linked with a move to the United States towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign, and his transfer is now taking shape.

Rooney posted a picture of himself on Twitter on Thursday, accompanied by emojis of an aeroplane and the USA flag, amid reports that he’s going to sign a two-year contract with the franchise from Washington DC.