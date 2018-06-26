Fabregas: Kane ready to join a big club

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has taken a subtle dig at rivals Tottenham Hotspur, claiming that Harry Kane is ready to leave them for a “big club”.

The Spurs striker has netted an impressive 105 goals in his last four Premier League seasons and is currently the top scorer at the FIFA World Cup.

“Harry Kane is probably the best striker in the Premier League,” Fabregas said during the BBC‘s build-up to England’s clash with Panama on Sunday. “I think he’s now ready to go to a big club.”

Fabregas previously played for Arsenal, Tottenham’s North London rivals, prior to moving to Barcelona and then back to London with Chelsea.

His comment is unlikely to have gone down well with Spurs fans. However, they can take consolation from the fact that it comes off the back of a difficult season for Fabregas.

Chelsea lost the race for Champions League qualification to Tottenham and Liverpool and the midfielder missed out on Spain’s World Cup squad.

However, Fabregas has enjoyed plenty of success in his second spell in England, helping Chelsea to two Premier League titles.