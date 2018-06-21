Loftus-Cheek: Leaving Chelsea may be for the best

England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek admits he may have to leave Chelsea to find regular playing time next season, otherwise, he will stagnate.

The 22-year-old, who is currently on duty with England at the World Cup in Russia, appeared to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge last season and was consequently sent out on loan to Crystal Palace where he made 26 appearances and helped them stave off relegation.

Loftus-Cheek still has three years left on his contract with the Blues but is already considering a move elsewhere to ensure he continues to develop and progress his career.

“That’s the key for me next season regarding where I end up. I want to play. I want to play as much as I can,” he told the press.

“Even this past season I didn’t play as much as I would have liked to because of the injuries. So I still feel I need a proper season of playing.

“I do understand Chelsea is a big club and there is always pressure on managers to win games and trophies.

“We’ll see what happens. I’m confident in my ability and that I can do well, wherever it is.”