Report: Tadic set to leave Saints for Ajax

Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic is reportedly set to leave the club to join Ajax Amsterdam on a four-year deal for a fee said to be 17.1 million euros.

The Serbia playmaker has been with the Saints since 2014 where he has scored 23 goals in 162 appearances. In addition, the 29-year-old also wracked up an impressive 28 assists during that time period.

According to Holland’s De Telegraaf, a deal is said to be in the offing in the near future. The player is being targeted to replace Hakim Ziyech, who is seemingly headed out of the exit door at Ajax.

The club’s financial director Jeroen Slop and director of player policy Marc Overmars are in Southampton to put the finishing touches to the deal.

The Serbian will be a big earner with the Eredivisie giants and has been promised a financial incentive should the side qualify to reach the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

De Godenzonen will also allow the forward to leave to join a bigger club two years into his deal if any interest is shown.

Tadic is currently testing his wits at the 2018 World Cup in Russia with his country and featured in The Eagles’ 1-0 win over Costa Rica on 17 June in Group E. He is also likely to start once again on Friday against Switzerland.