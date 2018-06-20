West Ham sign Fabianski

West Ham has announced a deal for Lukasz Fabianski, who becomes the club’s third new signing since the appointment of manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Fabianski joins the Hammers from Swansea City following their relegation from the English Premier League at the end of the 2017/18 season.

The Hammers had already announced the signing of young French defender Issa Diop and Ryan Fredericks from Fulham.

The 33-year old is expected to fill the gap left by Joe Hart, who has returned to parent club Manchester City after a loan spell at West Ham.

Fabianski is currently at the World Cup with Poland, but welcomed the move to West Ham and vowed to help his new team to improve in the new season.

Fabianski told the West Ham website: “West Ham is a massive club so I’m really happy to be joining at such an exciting time here.

“I will do my best on and off the pitch to help the team to achieve the best results possible and can’t wait to start this new chapter of my career.”