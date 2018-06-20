Hammers sign Diop for club-record transfer fee

West Ham have broken their transfer record to sign sought-after French defender Issa Diop on a five-year contract from Toulouse.

The 21-year-old has made steady progress at the Stadium Municipal since breaking into the first team in 2015, with 77 Ligue 1 appearances already to his name.

Everton and Sevilla were also credited with an interest in Diop, who believes the Hammers’ lofty ambitions match his own.

The east Londoners appointed former Premier League winner Manuel Pellegrini last month after they chose not to renew David Moyes’ contract at the end of the 2017/18 season.

“I am very happy to sign for such a historic English club and I hope to show my best here,” the France Under-21 international told his new club’s official website.

“I am a very ambitious player and West Ham is a very ambitious club, as we’ve seen with the appointment of the new coach. I hope to help the team win lots of games and make the fans happy.”

Irons director of football Mario Husillos added: “Issa is a player with fantastic potential who has already shown great quality at such a young age.

“It is a measure of his character and maturity that he was named captain of Toulouse at just 20 years of age, having already established himself in their team as a teenager.

“He has represented France at every youth level up to Under-21 and we believe that he is now ready to make the next step in his career by moving to the Premier League with West Ham United.

“There were many other big clubs interested in signing Issa and we are delighted that he has chosen to join us. We look forward to hopefully seeing him make a big impact next season.”