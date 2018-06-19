Wolves sign Portugal keeper Rui Patricio

Premier League newcomers Wolves have signed Sporting Lisbon and Portugal international goalkeeper Rui Patricio on a four-year deal.

Patricio, 30, was part of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016, and is currently in Russia where he made his 70th appearance for his country in their World Cup opener against Spain last week.

Wolves had reportedly been ready to offer around £18m for Patricio, but signed him for free after he terminated his contract with Sporting.

Wolves are delighted to confirm @selecaoportugal and @Sporting_CP number one Rui Patricio has joined the club on a four-year deal. #BemVindoRui 🇵🇹🐺 pic.twitter.com/tGUQUXQICX — Wolves (@Wolves) June 18, 2018

Patrico was one of a number of players to do so after a group of around 50 masked supporters broke into the club’s headquarters and assaulted players and staff in May.

Sporting Lisbon are expected to file a complaint with FIFA and could earn a compensatory fee.

Patrico had been at Sporting since the age of 12, and made 460 appearances for the club.

He becomes the second major signing for Wolves in recent weeks after Mexico international Raul Jimenez signed on loan from Benfica.

Wolves coasted to the Championship title last season under the guidance of Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo.