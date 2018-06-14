Man City to kick off new Premier League season at Arsenal

The fixtures for the new Premier League season were released on Thursday, with a number of interesting match-ups for the opening weekend.

Champions Manchester City are Arsenal’s first opponents, with the Gunners starting life under new manager Unai Emery, while runners-up Manchester United host 2015/16 league winners Leicester City.

The season gets up and running on the weekend of 11-12 August.

Other top six matches sees Newcastle United host Tottenham Hotspur as Liverpool face West Ham United and Chelsea travel to Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, Championship winners Wolverhampton Wanderers’s first game back in the top-flight is at home to Everton, as fellow promoted side Fulham play Crystal Palace, as Cardiff travel to Bournemouth.

Four rounds of Premier League fixtures are scheduled before the first international break, on the weekend of 8-9 September, while the Champions League group stage starts from 18-19 September.

The opening weekend in full:

Arsenal v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Cardiff City

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea

Liverpool v West Ham United

Manchester United v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Burnley

Watford v Brighton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton