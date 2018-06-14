Spurs ask to use Wembley for first home game

Tottenham have asked the Premier League if they can play their first home game of the season at Wembley, according to reports.

Spurs made the request to the Premier League within the last two weeks, as they struggle to complete their new £850 million, 62,000 seat stadium in time for the new season.

Sky Sports reported that Tottenham put forward two different requests: one to play their first four games away from home; and another to play three away from home, with the fourth a home game at Wembley.

The request contravenes Premier League rules that teams must play all their home games in the same stadium over a single season.

This is the current state of the new Tottenham stadium. Can’t see this being ready for August #thfc #spurs #coys pic.twitter.com/Dk1U6YN8X4 — Mark O'Meara (@mark_omeara89) June 10, 2018

Despite that, Premier League officials are said to be considering Tottenham’s request, with a decision expected in the next few days.

The Premier League has previously rearranged early fixtures for a number of clubs, including Liverpool, West Ham and Blackpool.

It is unclear when Tottenham’s new stadium will be ready to host games.

About 3,000 contractors are currently working around the clock to try to finish the structure on time.

The situation is made more difficult by the fact that Tottenham and Arsenal are not allowed to play home games on the same day.

The option to play the whole of next season at Wembley has already expired.