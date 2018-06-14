Martial wants out of Old Trafford

Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, according to his agent.

Philippe Lamboley told French media that although United want to keep the France international, they have failed to agree on a new contract with the player.

He added that United have the final word on whether he will be allowed to leave.

Martial moved to Manchester from Monaco for £36m in September 2015, but has been in and out of the side ever since.

Last season the 22-year old was one of several players who came in for criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.

He scored nine league goals in 30 appearance, but started just 18 games.

“After thinking about all the possibilities and scenarios, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United,” Lamboley said. “There are many scenarios. For now, it’s premature to talk about it. Anthony will speak later to explain all of this.

“Manchester United want to extend Anthony’s contract and do not want him to leave, but we have not been able to find an agreement for several months.

“I think that when Manchester United, which is the most powerful club in the world it must be remembered, do not find an agreement in eight months of negotiations, it is because they do not really want to make him an important member of the team. That’s the root of this decision. It is a well-considered decision.

“However, it is quite obvious and it is very important to remember that he is under contract, that Manchester United will have the last word and that we will respect the decision of the club, and he will fulfil his commitment to them.

“However, we do not share the same vision for Anthony’s future. Today, Anthony is disappointed because he has shown for three seasons the love he has for the club and its supporters.”