Alderweireld could stay at Spurs

Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld says he could stay at Tottenham, and warns that England will be a force to be reckoned with at the World Cup.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United, but he still has two years left on his current Spurs contract and could stay in north London.

Asked if he could continue at Tottenham, Alderweireld told the press: “Yeah, why not? I have two years left on my contract. I don’t know what is going to happen.”

Turning his attention to the World Cup, Alderweireld took the time to praise Belgium’s Group G rivals England, whom he believes have a squad capable of going deep into the tournament.

“I have been in the Premier League for four years and something is different with England now,” he added.

“They are young lads, there is a lot of desire. There is a new vibe coming. They have wonderful players, not just stars but players who want to become better.

“I think they are going to have a very good World Cup. England can do whatever they want if they are on it. They are a very good team.

“I know most of the players. They have the right mentality to go far now. They have quality and desire, players with a good attitude.”

Belgium face England in the final round of group games at Kaliningrad Stadium on June 28.