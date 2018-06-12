Sterling and City stall on contract negotiations

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling’s future at the Premier League champions appears to be in doubt with new contract negotiations failing to progress.

According to Sky Sports News, City are far away from meeting Sterling’s demands. He was expected to sign a new four-year deal before the World Cup in Russia but that has not come to pass.

The 23-year-old enjoyed his best ever season this past campaign as he scored 23 goals in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva, and Nicolas Otamendi have all signed new contracts with the club, but City are seemingly relaxed about Sterling’s situation.

The England international has two years left to run on his current City contract but is reportedly being paid half the wage of De Bruyne, who signed a six-year deal in January.