Huddersfield break club record to land Kongolo

Huddersfield Town have splashed out a club record fee to land defender Terence Kongolo on a permanent basis from Monaco.

The 24-year-old joined the Terriers on a loan deal in January and the Dutch international made 17 appearances for the club as they successfully beat the drop in their first season in the Premier League.

Kongolo has now agreed terms on a four-year deal with Huddersfield, who are thought to have spent around £17million on the player.

“I’m so happy that we’ve brought Terence back as a permanent Huddersfield Town player ahead of the 2018-19 Premier League season. His signing is a big statement for this club,” said boss David Wagner.

Happy to announce that I’ve signed a 4 year contract with @htafcinstagram! I’m looking forward to continue my beautiful adventure with the Terriers! #Elpierna #Godisincontrol🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/t7Bk9P9fX7 — Terence Kongolo (@KongoloTerence) June 8, 2018

“We knew he was a top, top player when we brought him in on loan in January; you don’t play for the Netherlands in a World Cup and win the Dutch league with Feyenoord otherwise. However, his performances in our shirt exceeded our expectations.

“Terence gives us a fantastic option at centre back and at left back and the way that he defends on the front foot is perfect for our style.

“He is also at the start of his career as a 24-year-old and it’s exciting for us to think he can still get better and better from the high level he’s already at.”