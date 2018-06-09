Premier League

Emre Can set to depart Liverpool

Emre Can

Liverpool have confirmed midfielder Emre Can will depart Anfield when his contract expires in the summer, along with right-back Jon Flanagan.

Sources in Italy are reporting that Can has agreed a four-year deal with Juventus.

The 24-year-old signed from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, making 167 appearances for the Reds and scoring 14 goals.

Flanagan is an academy graduate who made his debut in 2011 against Manchester City. He made the last start for Liverpool back in September.

In January, he was sentenced to 40 hours of unpaid work and a 12-month community order for assaulting his girlfriend.

Liverpool said in a statement: “Everybody at Liverpool FC thanks all departing players for their contributions and wishes them the best of luck for the future.”

