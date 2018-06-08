Kane signs long-term Spurs contract

Harry Kane remains committed to the Tottenham cause after agreeing a new six-year contract ahead of England’s 2018 World Cup campaign.

The Spurs youth product has continued to improve year upon year since making his first-team breakthrough in 2014/15 and reached the 30-goal mark in the Premier League for the first time in his career this past season.

Kane just missed out on a third straight Golden Boot after Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah scooped the award by two goals.

However, the Three Lions striker enjoyed a stellar 2017 as he outscored Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with a tally of 56 goals in a calendar year.

He follows in the footsteps of manager Mauricio Pochettino, who penned a new five-year deal with the north London club a fortnight ago.

The 24-year-old will lead his country’s charge at Russia 2018 and he is desperate for silverware next term after coming so close on two occasions previously.

“The main thing is a trophy,” Kane told Sky Sports pundit Thierry Henry. “It’s been about four years now that I’ve been playing at this level and we’re yet to win a trophy.

“I wake up every morning and that’s what I want to achieve. For me personally, though, I just want to improve. Every year I want to get better, to score more goals and to get more assists.”